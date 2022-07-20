Red River on hunt for new chief executive

The mining CEO revolving door continues to turn as Red River Resources managing director Mel Palancian steps down for personal reasons, although he will remain temporarily in his current role in order to ensure an orderly transition towards his replacement.

Palancian has been in the role for the past seven years, helping transform Red River from a developer and explorer into a multi-asset and multi-commodity producer.

Chairman Brett Fletcher said there had been many challenges over the past few years, not least operating across three states during COVID restrictions.

“Mel’s experience and leadership has been pivotal to providing the Company with a platform for growth over the coming decades,” he said.

Palancian said he was proud of the progress that the team had made, with the development and commencement of production at Thalanga and the subsequent acquisition and development of Hillgrove, both sites in Queensland.

“This has resulted in Red River becoming a multi-asset operator focussed on lean and clever resource development,” he said.

The Board will commence a search for a new chief executive officer.

Given the exceptional exploration results recently produced at Hillgrove, current market volatility and inflationary cost environment, the company has decided to undertake a strategic review before re-commencing mining at the site.

Operations at Thalanga and the development of nearby Liontown continue on as usual.