Red River initiates Hillgrove gold production

Red River Resources is continuing to ramp up production at the Hillgrove gold operation in New South Wales after processing its first ore at the site.

The first ore was processed on December 29 with the company meeting its commitment of bringing the site into production in the last quarter of 2020.

Red River also increased the site’s workforce to more than 50 personnel.

The Hillgrove gold operation entered care and maintenance under Bracken Resources in 2016 due to low prevailing antimony prices.

The operation was acquired by Red River in August 2019, with the company also starting mining and trucking activities at the site’s Bakers Creek stockpile.

Hillgrove has a JORC 2012 compliant mineral resource of five million tonnes at 4.3 grams per tonne of gold and 1.5 per cent antimony.

A total investment of $180 million has gone into Hillgrove since 2004, which was used for various upgrades of the operation including its processing plant, underground mine infrastructure and site infrastructure.

The site also features an on-site 250,000 tonne per annum processing plant and a tailing storage facility.

Hillgrove has produced over 730,000 ounces of gold and more than 50,000 tonnes of antimony since 1969.