Red Dirt adds to lithium portfolio

News Ray Chan

Mt Ida.

Red Dirt Metals has acquired lithium explorer Electrostate , the 100 per cent holder of the Yinnetharra lithium project in the central Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Yinnetharra contains a large 520 square kilometre tenement package in fertile lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) bearing terrain.

Red Dirt managing director Matthew Boyes said the purchase represented an excellent early stage LCT-bearing project with obvious scope and scale to deliver a very large-scale operation.

“This acquisition builds the company’s lithium portfolio and offers excellent growth potential and a future pipeline of projects which are complementary to our flagship Mt Ida project,” he said.

“Mt Ida remains on track as our priority near-term project and is focused on accelerating a path towards production.

“When our team assessed the prospectivity of Yinnetharra, we were attracted by the multiple pegmatite occurrences near surface and outcropping over an extensive area, which indicates a compelling value-add proposition for the company.”

Upon completion of this acquisition, Red Dirt will fast track mobilisation and commencement of an_ initial drilling program, aiming for commencement prior to the end of the calendar year.

About Ray Chan

Editor of industrial titles and mastheads with Prime Creative Media. Publications include Rail Express and Australian Mining (web content).

