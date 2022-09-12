Red Dirt adds to lithium portfolio

Red Dirt Metals has acquired lithium explorer Electrostate , the 100 per cent holder of the Yinnetharra lithium project in the central Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Yinnetharra contains a large 520 square kilometre tenement package in fertile lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) bearing terrain.

Red Dirt managing director Matthew Boyes said the purchase represented an excellent early stage LCT-bearing project with obvious scope and scale to deliver a very large-scale operation.

“This acquisition builds the company’s lithium portfolio and offers excellent growth potential and a future pipeline of projects which are complementary to our flagship Mt Ida project,” he said.

“Mt Ida remains on track as our priority near-term project and is focused on accelerating a path towards production.

“When our team assessed the prospectivity of Yinnetharra, we were attracted by the multiple pegmatite occurrences near surface and outcropping over an extensive area, which indicates a compelling value-add proposition for the company.”

Upon completion of this acquisition, Red Dirt will fast track mobilisation and commencement of an_ initial drilling program, aiming for commencement prior to the end of the calendar year.