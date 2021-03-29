Red 5 to run King of the Hills with hybrid power

Red 5 has awarded a gas and solar power supply contract to Zenith Power to power operations at the King of the Hills (KOTH) gold mine in Western Australia.

The agreement includes an on-site power station and solar generated power with a capacity of 30 megawatts.

The set up will comprise reciprocating gas fuel power generation, as well as a two megawatts photovoltaic solar farm and a battery energy storage system.

Zenith will start supplying power to KOTH in the March quarter of 2020 for a period of 10 years.

Red 5 managing director Mark Williams said the award of the power purchase agreement had marked another important construction milestone for the KOTH project, while delivering the company’s commitments to reduce carbon footprint.

“Zenith (is) an experienced power producer which provided us with a compelling hybrid thermal and sustainable power solution that includes renewable energy,” Williams said.

“Zenith’s combination of a gas and solar power station, supported by a battery energy storage system, provides the efficiency and stability required for the processing plant and infrastructure to enable King of the Hills to be a long-life, low-cost gold producer.”

Red 5 has awarded a separate contract for gas to be supplied from the Goldfields Gas Pipeline, which is 12 kilometres from the mine.

KOTH is set to deliver 2.4 million ounces of gold over a 16-year mine life for Red 5. First gold pour is anticipated to occur in the June quarter of 2022.

The company is now fully funded for the development after securing $175 million worth of commitment earlier this month.

Red 5 has contracted MACA for engineering and procurement works at KOTH, while Macmahon is providing both surface and underground mining services to the operation.