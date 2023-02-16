Red 5 set to remain King of the Hills

Red 5 is on schedule at King of the Hills (KOTH) gold mine, according to an operational update released by the company.

The report revealed that the gold company delivered a record 13,534 ounces of gold in January KOTH, with a progressive increase in average head grade to 1.3 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, as well as an average recovery for the month of 92.2 per cent.

These figures are an increase from the December quarter, where Red 5 recorded an average head grade of 1.14g/t and a recovery of 90.1 per cent.

Operations are in line with the 2023 budgeted face position at the beginning of February, meaning the KOTH open pit “catch up” plan is now complete. In accordance with this completion, total material movement (TMM) will now reduce to budgeted volumes for the remainder of the year, representing a reduction in TMM of roughly 10 per cent.

According to Red 5, the underground mines at Darlot and KOTH continue to deliver high-grade ore. The Darlot underground operation is now predominantly mining in fresh areas with more predictable, higher grades.

The construction of tailings storage facility five (TSF5) at KOTH is proceeding on schedule, with planned commissioning in early April.

The TSF5 project will provide an initial 7.9 million tonnes of new tailings capacity at KOTH.

With production on track at KOTH, Red 5 reconfirms its gold production guidance for the six months from January 1 to June 30 2023 of 90,000–105,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $1750–1950 per ounce.

The update follows recent drilling efforts at KOTH, which returned significant assay results.

“King of the Hills is an enormous orebody with significant areas remaining relatively undrilled, providing excellent potential for continued growth,” Red 5 managing director Mark Williams said of the results.