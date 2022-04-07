Red 5 KOTH goes back underground

Red 5’s wholly-owned 2.4 million ounces, 16-year life-of-mine King of the Hills (KOTH) gold project remains on track for first gold production in the current quarter after recommencing underground mining on March 31.

The start-up underground mine fleet comprises one jumbo, two boggers and a supporting fleet. The initial focus of thd company is on mine development, with the first stopes planned to be fired later in the quarter.

In the open pit, two fleets are now operating on both day and night shifts as Red 5’s mining business partner, Macmahon Contractors, ramps up its on-site teams with a third and final fleet planned to be operational in May 2022.

“With first gold production expected in the current quarter at King of the Hills, our open-pit mining teams are operating 24–7 and underground mining is now ramping up on schedule,” Red 5 managing director Mark Williams said.

“Commissioning of the crushing circuit is complete, commissioning of the SAG mill is underway, and ore is being stockpiled for when processing begins.

“We’re also completing the site power supply, with the gas pipeline fully operational, the installation of the solar panels complete, and the power station now ready to power the process plant.

“The sheer scale of the mine development is impressive, and I encourage shareholders to watch the latest flyover video to get a sense of the team’s achievement over the past 18 months. It really has been an incredible effort, and I would again like to commend all members of the team for their outstanding work.”