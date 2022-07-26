Records roll on for Regis

Regis Resources is riding the highs of a record June quarter and a record year of gold production.

The last three months yielded a new high of 123,900 ounces at an AISC of $1591/oz, with Western Australian mines Duketon producing 92.8koz gold at an AISC of $1706/oz, and Tropicana 31.1koz gold at an AISC of $1157/oz

The FY22 gold production hit 437,300oz, within guidance of 420,000-475,000oz, while annual AISC of $1556/oz was slightly above guidance of $1425-$1500/oz.

Operating cash generated for the quarter was $134m, comprising $83m from Duketon and $51m from Tropicana, after accounting for gold hedges.

Regis managing director Jim Beyer said the company had overcome a number of challenges throughout FY22, and to deliver gold production within guidance was a testament to the Regis team’s commitment and capability.

“With the plant modifications at Duketon complete, resource models performing to expectation and Garden Well South underground coming online, Regis is well positioned to deliver a strong FY23,” he said.

“The company is in a solid financial position with two operating sites that generate strong operating cash flows and building a portfolio of potential growth options capable of delivering our target to be a 500,000oz-per-year producer. We are looking forward to continue delivering on our growth plans over the next three years.”