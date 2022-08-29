Record shipments drive Fortescue’s $9b profit

Australia’s third-largest iron ore miner reported a profit of $US6.2 billion ($9 billion) in the 2021–22 financial year (FY22), down from $US10.3 billion ($15 billion) in FY21.

While the profit was down 40 per cent year-on-year, it still represents the second-highest earnings result in Fortescue’s history.

The fact Fortescue recorded a reduced profit in the face of record shipments of 189 million tonnes or iron ore reflects a steep drop in price for the steel-making material amid an economic slowdown in China.

The price for iron ore is currently hovering around $US108 per tonne after a high of almost $US160 per tonne in March 2022.

Fortescue said the 189 wet metrics million tonnes of iron ore it shipped in FY22 “exceeded the top end of guidance” and was a major contributor to the bottom line.

“Guided by our unique culture and values, the team has delivered another year of record operational performance for FY22, contributing to net profit after tax of $US6.2 billion, the second highest annual profit in Fortescue’s history,” Fortescue chief executive officer Elizabeth Gaines, who is stepping down from the role and into the company’s minerals division, said in the FY22 results announcement.

The profits also mean a windfall dividend for Fortescue shareholders, with chairman – and major shareholder – Andrew Forrest taking home $2.34 billion.

“Reflecting our ongoing commitment to delivering enhanced shareholder returns, the Board has declared a fully franked final dividend of $1.21 per share, bringing total dividends declared for FY22 to $2.07 per share,” Gaines said.

“This represents a 75 per cent payout of full year net profit after tax, consistent with our stated intent to target the upper end of our policy to payout a range of 50 to 80 per cent of NPAT (net profit after tax).”

China stimulus

While commodity process and mining companies have been hit a series of COVID-induced hard lockdowns in China, analysts believe Australian miners are set to benefit from the expected return of their biggest export customer.

According to a new report from Ausbil Global Resources Fund, China is “likely to accelerate growth coming out of recent hard COVID lockdowns through significant stimulus”.

“Throughout 2022 … we have seen the government setting up for more aggressive stimulus, which we expect to play out during 2H 2022,” Ausbil co-portfolio managers Luke Smith and James Stewart write.

“While rolling lockdowns remain in place, the implementation of stimulus measures is likely to be somewhat constrained, but the building blocks are in place to accelerate economic activity.

“Given that China represents at least 50 per cent of commodity demand, we believe commodities are likely to benefit from Chinese stimulus which is yet to hit the ground.

“Metal markets are currently tightly balanced in terms of supply and demand, with limited excess capacity available in any commodities following an extended period of underinvestment.

“Metals inventory remains low. Although demand may soften from the west, markets are tight and any acceleration from Chinese demand should underpin prices that are already stretched due to low inventories and underinvestment in supply.”