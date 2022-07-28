Record MinRes production just misses guidance

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has had a solid production quarter of 64 million tonnes, contributing to a record 274mt for FY22, but slightly below the guidance range of 275-290mt.

Iron ore shipments were 4.7m wet metric tonnes (wmt) during the quarter. FY22 iron ore shipments of 19.2m wmt were at the upper end of FY22 guidance (18.5-19.5m wmt), and 11 per cent higher than FY21.

Costs are expected to be within FY22 guidance of $96-104/wmt for Yilgarn and $80-88/wmt for Utah Point, both in Western Australia.

The company reports that average realised iron ore price for the quarter was $US85.95 per dry metric tonne (dmt), 15 per cent lower quarter-on-quarter.

The Mt Marion litium project in Western Australia produced 128,000 dmt and shipped 141,000 dmt of spodumene concentrate during the quarter. A total of 442,000 dmt of spodumene concentrate was shipped during FY22, marginally below guidance of 450,000-475,000 dmt.

MinRes’ maiden share of offtake for Mt Marion spodumene concentrate was converted into 6722t of lithium hydroxide in China under the tolling agreement with Ganfeng, with EBITDA for FY22 now expected to be $US150-160 million. Revenue for the sale of this product is now expected to be $US510-520m.

Safety performance for the quarter remained strong with no lost time injuries and a Total Reportable Injury Frequency Rate of 2.33, an improvement over the previous quarter.