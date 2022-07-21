Record exports from Pilbara Ports

Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) has once again broken its annual throughput record, achieving a total throughput of 733.1 million tonnes in the 2021-22 financial year.

This is an increase of one per cent compared to last financial year and highlights consistent performance despite challenges faced by the COVID pandemic.

Chief executive officer Roger Johnston said PPA was progressing several major infrastructure projects to diversify trade and ensure the authority is well positioned to meet port proponent growth aspirations.

“A key priority for PPA is to expand trade through the Port of Port Hedland. This will be achieved through the review of the Port Hedland Port Development Plan which has identified opportunities to grow iron exports to 660 million tonnes per annum,” he said.

“There is also a need to develop a general cargo berth at Lumsden Point to alleviate pressure on existing general cargo berths, with the ultimate development also supporting emerging markets such as battery metals and the growth of direct shipping services to the Pilbara.

“The Port of Dampier is also set to expand, with the construction of a new multi-user wharf to support the proposed $4.3 billion project that will open access to a world-wide market for urea, as well as create regional jobs.”

Johnston said these significant infrastructure projects will ensure PPA can continue expanding to meet forecast demand.

“We expect to see significant growth in emerging markets, particularly with growing demand to import renewable energy infrastructure, including wind turbines and blades, as well as creating new export pathways for critical minerals and rare earths,” he said.

“Our long-term planning also includes exploring import and export opportunities at the Port of Ashburton and planning for five greenfield ports.

“The growth in capacity and trade is underpinned by the contribution PPA makes to the Australian economy, with the value of commodities passing through our ports this financial year exceeding $165 billion.”

In 2021-22, more than 42 per cent of global iron ore trade and almost 7 per cent of global LNG trade passed through PPA ports. This was achieved with 17,000 safe vessel movements, an average of 35 vessels per day.