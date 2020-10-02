Bellevue boosts gold project with high grade strikes

Bellevue Gold has unearthed more high grade results at its Western Australian project, paving the way for its resource to increase to more than 2.3 million ounces of the precious metal.

Recent step-out drilling along the Deacon Lode strike hit promising mineralisation results such as 9.3 metres at 5.8 grams per tonne of gold from 757.3 metres and 1.4 metres at 63.2 grams per tonne of gold from 434.9 metres.

This continued into Deacon North, which saw 5.1 metres at 7.8 grams per tonne of gold from 626.1 metres and 1.6 metres at 89.4 grams per tonne of gold from 629.5 metres.

The results have been a particular highlight for Deacon Lode, with step-out drilling resulting in three extensions to the known mineralisation.

Deacon Lode intercepts strong pyrrhotite mineralisation with an assay of 3.5 metres at 10.6 grams per tonne of gold from 387.5 metres.

Bellevue is completing further drilling that puts the project on track to further increase the indicated resource, which currently stands at 2.3 million ounces at 10 grams per tonne of gold.

Company managing director Steve Parsons said the recent exploration drilling continued to prove the value of the Bellevue gold project.

“We have hit more high-grade mineralisation in previously untested areas,” Parsons said. “These results extend the known limits of the mineralisation.

“At the same time, our infill drilling continues to return strong results which should help drive an increase in the indicated resource.

“This all points to a larger overall mineralised envelope with more gold in the high-confidence indicated category, which in turn gives us even greater scale while continuing to de-risk the project.”