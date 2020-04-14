Queensland’s resource jobs flourish in April

Jobs vacancies in Queensland’s resources and energy sector have remained steady, with over half of the 800 vacancies on SEEK being posted in the last fortnight.

This is promising news for the state’s mining and resources industry, after Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg revealed that Australia’s unemployment rate was expected to reach a shocking 10 per cent in the June quarter.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane highlighted that businesses in the resources sector were hiring while working with the government, suppliers and communities to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Before COVID-19, one in seven Queensland jobs – or 372,000 full-time equivalent jobs – were supported by the resources sector,” Macfarlane said.

“COVID-19 and the restrictions have caused widespread job losses and underemployment.

“The resource sector is hiring and those job vacancies are across the state.”

Queensland reported strong export value of $83.3 billion in the 12 months leading to February this year, showing the industry has entered the coronavirus pandemic with strong financial footing.