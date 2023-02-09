Queensland trusts Bravus with its solar

Bravus Mining and Resources’ Rugby Run solar farm has been crowned Queensland’s top performing utility-scale photovoltaic facility for the second year in a row.

The solar farm is located near Moranbah in central Queensland and boasts the title of Bravus’ flagship solar investment in Australia.

The solar farm is producing 185,000 megawatts (MW) of energy from 247,000 solar panels.

“Since the facility was officially switched on in 2019, Rugby Run has consistently ranked as one of the top performing solar assets in Australia and the best in Queensland,” Bravus business manager – renewables Derek Chapman said.

“Adani’s expertise as India’s leading generator of solar power and manufacturer of solar panels was leveraged throughout the construction of the facility and this continues to pay dividends today.”

The site provides power for the equivalent of approximately 23,000 regional homes and businesses.

“We built this facility for Queensland’s conditions, with the panels programmed to rotate to track the sun most efficiently and also to move to the most effective angles to withstand inclement wind and weather,” Chapman said.

“This included a selection of panels from the Adani Group’s solar panel manufacturing plant in India which have delivered consistently high performance.”

At peak construction, Rugby Run created over 170 jobs, with local contractors sourced from regional Queensland.

Bravus also partners with local farmers on a sheep grazing trial, with sheep being introducing in 2021 to help keep the grass maintained.

The trial has been successful with several of the sheep lambing.