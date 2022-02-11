Queensland shows love for local manufacturing

Queensland’s resources sector has benefitted from a flurry of funding and local manufacturing developments, setting up both Rockhampton and Gladstone for the future.

In response to manufacturing’s $20 billion contribution to Queensland each year, the government has contributed more than $17 million in funding towards the sector.

The most recent additions were to the Rockhampton and Gladstone manufacturing hubs, respectively, where All industries Group (AIG) and Purcell’s Engineering received grants.

AIG is a multi-disciplined design, engineering and fabrication specialist working in open-cut, underground, construction and mobile plant services. The Rockhampton-based company received $312,415 from the State Government’s Manufacturing Hubs Grants Program.

Local MP Brittany Lauga described how AIG would put the money to good use.

“This funding will ensure Queensland manufacturers continue to receive the services offered by the hubs, remain nationally and internationally competitive, and are in a position to take advantage of growth opportunities,” Lauga said.

“This grant of more than $312,000 has helped AIG to purchase a plasma profile table which will help the business diversify the products and services it offers.

“Since the flat steel drilling and profile machine was delivered and installed, All Industries Group has been able to reduce lead times and improve outputs from its facilities in Central Queensland.”

In Gladstone, Purcell’s Engineering received about $25,000 to modernise and streamline its ERP system.

“Currently we have an old, clunky system that doesn’t allow for remote working easily and requires sometimes, double or triple entry of data,” managing director Mitchell Purcell said.

“This new software will ensure our processes and labour are far more efficient, creating better capacity and streamlining our procedures,” he said.

Elsewhere in Queensland, the State Government has partnered with Heart of Australia to roll out a locally manufactured HEART 5 vehicle for onsite mine worker check-ups.

Resources Minister Scott Stewart explained the drive behind the initiative.

“HEART 5 is a revolutionary piece of technology that will bring high quality respiratory health screenings to mine and quarry workers in regional and remote parts of the state,” Stewart said.

“This means workers won’t have to travel as far to access highly specialised services, ensuring earlier detection and intervention in cases of mine dust lung diseases like black lung and silicosis.”