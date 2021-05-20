Queensland seeks public input on resources’ future

The Queensland Resources Industry Development Plan (QRIDP) has opened for submissions regarding how the state’s resources sector will progress out of COVID-19 and into a lower carbon economy.

The QRIDP was launched in late-April by the Queensland government and Minister for Resources Scott Stewart said the first step was meeting those who would be most affected by the plan.

“We will soon be engaging communities, mining and resources companies, workers, local councils and businesses reliant on the sector to drill down on the details and shape our future,” Stewart said.

“The findings will form the basis of a draft plan that we will be releasing later this year.”

Online survey tools, forums and polls are available for people to contribute their ideas for a more efficient and effective resources industry.

The plan will look to remove barriers to growth, help regional communities recover from COVID-19, and to unlock precious future minerals, which Stewart said would be critically important in years to come.

“There are great opportunities for the resources sector to grow in the future, particularly as the world looks to new-age minerals like scandium, cobalt and vanadium for its growing needs and Queensland can be at the forefront of this,” Stewart said.

“There is always work to do as we embrace and plan for the challenges and opportunities that we will experience over coming years to ensure a strong, resilient sector.”

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said all submissions will be welcomed as the plan will benefit all Queenslanders.

“We encourage people and companies to make submissions to the QRIDP and look forward to hearing about new ideas to take our industry forward and make it even stronger,” Macfarlane said.

“Queensland is ideally positioned to deliver the minerals and energy that Australia and the world need for a low-emissions future.

“Our existing strengths in coal, gas, metals and renewables will be further enhanced through the development of our full potential in critical and new economy minerals, as well as in hydrogen.”

Once submissions and drafting are complete by late-2021, the QRIDP will be launched and implemented through 2022 and beyond.