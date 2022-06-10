Queensland resource exports hit new highs

A new report shows Queensland’s resources exports hit a record high between March 2021 and March 2022, with producers sending a record $77 billion worth of coal, gas and minerals to overseas customers.

A State of the Sector report for the March 2022 quarter released by the Queensland Resources Council (QRC) shows strong prices and increasing demand for Queensland commodities is driving the industry to never-before-seen levels of performance.

QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said every Queenslander benefits from the sector’s prosperity because the royalty taxes paid by resources companies to the State Government increase as commodity prices rise.

“Resources royalties go straight into the Queensland budget to pay for doctors, nurses, teachers and other state-funded essential services and infrastructure,” he said.

He said resources companies will pay more than $6 billion in royalties this financial year – a record amount ever paid to a Queensland Government.

“International commodity price cycles are volatile by nature and dictated by the laws of supply and demand, so the resources sector is extremely pleased the current upturn in prices has come at the best possible time to help the Queensland economy recover from COVID,” he said.

“The downside is that just like everywhere else, our input costs have been rising, particularly for wages, because we pay our employees very well and we’re right in the middle of a major skilled worker shortage which shows no signs of abating.”

Macfarlane said many resources companies are already well advanced in their plans to reduce emissions and improve their environmental credentials to remain competitive in an increasingly discerning and carbon-conscious international market.

“Our latest State of the Sector report found more than a quarter (26 per cent) of our member CEOs are already using renewable energy to power parts of their operations and lower their carbon footprint,” he said.

“Queensland companies are serious about reducing the environmental impact of their operations, with almost two-thirds (63 per cent) of our member CEOs expecting to invest in reducing emissions from their operations over the next 12 months.

“42 per cent also confirmed their company is contributing to research and development into low-emissions technology and practices.”

Macfarlane said companies are considering a range of options to reduce emissions, including everything from electric trucks and electrification studies to supporting more renewables and solar and carbon farming operations.

“Hydrogen will also play a major role in decarbonising resource operations, with operators looking to hydrogen as a way to store renewable energy or power equipment and haulage vehicles,” he said.

Current projects under way involving Queensland resources companies include: