Queensland exploration funding to focus on new economy minerals

The Queensland Government is offering grants of up to $200,000 to help Queensland explorers find the minerals needed to charge the renewable energy revolution.

Up to $2.5 million worth of grants are on offer as part of round six of the Government’s Collaborative Exploration Initiative (CEI) which will provide explorers with valuable support to assist in new mineral discovery.

Vecca Group managing director Thomas Northcott said the CEI program played an important role in the progress of his company’s Debella vanadium and high purity alumina project north of Julia Creek.

“The CEI funding was crucial in allowing our company to undertake detailed analysis of drill core samples to support our feasibility studies, while also providing important geological information for government and industry,” he said.

“The process promotes the advancement of scientific understanding with shared outcomes for both industry and government.”

Resources Minister Scott Stewart said Queensland exploration leads to more projects and jobs in the future which is important as part of the state’s economic recovery plan from COVID-19.

“Right now we are in the midst of an exploration boom right here in Queensland. Explorers can apply for grants of up to $200,000 to help make new discoveries and build economic growth across the state,” Stewart said.

“This funding will allow resources companies to test innovative and creative ideas which may lead to our next big mineral discovery.”

Stewart said priority would be given to new economy minerals projects, with a strong focus on the North West and North East minerals provinces.

“Our CEI program is unique in that it does not require recipients to match funding,” Mr Stewart said.

“This encourages Queensland explorers to look towards the next frontier of exploration finds, such as the North West Minerals Province, with far less financial risk involved.

“Also, after speaking with industry, we have changed the dates to make it easier for explorers to have the best success at their chosen projects during the dry season.”