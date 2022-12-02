Future mining plans in north-west Queensland could be undermined by a lack of highly skilled workers, industry experts have warned.

It seems Australia may lack the workforce needed to fully utilise 18 per cent of the world’s vanadium supply.

Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart travelled to the UK last week to promote the state as a global minerals hub to investors, focusing specifically on the acquisition of vanadium, a mineral that is used in steel alloys and creating batteries for renewable energy.

Queensland has some of the richest vanadium deposits in the world, but despite having an estimated 18 per cent of global vanadium supplies, senior CSIRO researcher Dr Chris Vernon doubts Australia has the skilled workforce necessary to capitalise on the resource.

It is not as simple as transitioning nearby coal miners to new jobs in the Queensland vanadium industry.

“When you come down to things like critical minerals, you’re talking about something that’s at a far smaller scale,” he said. “There’s a lot more technical expertise required in the mining concentration and processing.”

In response, the Queensland Government has announced a $3 million workforce development plan to upskill the state’s existing labour force and prepare for the burgeoning industry.

Vernon believes such efforts, especially when they involve future-facing resources like vanadium, can help to change the perception of mining and make it a more attractive industry for younger people.

“I think it can inspire a younger generation who might have looked at mining as sort of dull, dirty and old (that vanadium mining is) something that’s worth doing because you’re actually solving the decarbonisation issue,” Vernon said.

In order to grow the presence of critical minerals like vanadium in local and global markets, the Australian Government published an updated critical minerals strategy in March 2022.

This strategy echoes the sentiment that minerals like vanadium, copper and nickel are key instruments in creating and maintaining a thriving minerals sector that creates job opportunities and supports our economic growth.

Australia is home to some of the richest critical mineral deposits in the world.

According to the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, Australia is the world’s top producer of lithium and rutile, and the second largest producer of zircon and rare earth elements. The country is also home to the world’s largest resources of rutile, zircon and tantalum, and is among the global top five in antimony, cobalt, lithium, manganese ore, niobium, tungsten and vanadium.

Vernon sees vanadium mining as a key ingredient in transitioning away from coal and touches on the importance of implementing it in local products..

“Vanadium is fantastic for flow batteries and is nearly 99 per cent recyclable,” he said.

“I’ve never been a fan of … digging it up and shipping it out of the country, I think we really need to do some value add here.”

Gavin Loyden, managing director of QEM Limited, discussed the pressures being placed on the company’s Julia Creek operation in north-west Queensland. Loyden is worried the flagship vanadium mine could face labour and offshore shipping trouble of its own.

“There is a realisation that these battery companies need to be close to the source of vanadium supply, because shipping it around is not cost effective,” he said.

According to Loyden, all of QEM’s projects are aimed at domestic production due to being more cost-effective and aligning with the interests of key partners in Japan and South Korea.

“Their intention is to do as much production close to the source of the minerals as they possibly can, rather than risking those transport lines,” he said.

“We’re backing out of coal over time, but this is an industry that can have the same scale over time.

“What we’re really supplying is the fundamental pieces of the puzzle that we need to drive this energy transition.”