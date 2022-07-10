Quarterly figures up for all St Barbara provinces

St Barbara has enjoyed a robust June quarter, with all three provinces achieving guidance.

Leonora, Atlantic and Simberi figures for the period totalled 86,400 ounces, representing a 40 per cent increase on the last quarter.

Total group gold production for the year was 281,000 oz, within production guidance of 275,000-290,000oz.

Managing director Craig Jetson said the strong production quarter was further demonstration of St Barbara’s progress with successful execution of its Leonora Province Plan.

“The company continue to build on substantial mineral resources and ore reserves, its cash generating operations at its Gwalia mine with its readily expandable Leonora processing plant,” he said.

The recently-acquired Zoroastrian and Aphrodite assets add to St Barbara’s already extensive tenement holdings in the region.

The company has the largest mineral resource base of 10.3 million ounces and ore reserve base of 2.5 million ounces in the Leonora region.

Mineral resource extensions for Old Gwalia South are targeted for September quarter FY23; inaugural Tower Hill open pit ore reserve targeted for September quarter FY23; and inaugural Harbour Lights open pit ore reserve targeted for March quarter FY23.

St Barbara is on track to commence underground mine portal construction at Zoroastrian in March quarter FY23, with the Leonora processing plant to be expanded from 1.4mtpa to 2.1mtpa.