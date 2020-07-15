QME returns to Mackay in September

For over 25 years Queensland Mining & Engineering Expo (QME) has been at the heart of the mining sector in Mackay. As Queensland returns to work following the COVID-19 shutdown this landmark exhibition will once again be held as one of the first major exhibitions to be conducted in Australia.

Traditionally held in late July, QME 2020 has moved dates back two months and will now host the event from September 22–24 with registrations now open. QME is excited and proud to play our part in providing a much-needed boost to the local community and support the mining industry to kick-start the economy post COVID-19.

Reed Exhibitions has been working with key government departments and partners to put together a comprehensive health and safety plan to make sure the wellbeing of exhibitors, attendees and staff is held at the utmost priority during this event.

QME will feature over 200 suppliers as well as hosting a free-to-attend seminar series that will give visitors the opportunity to hear from industry professionals who will address the current needs of the industry and facilitate discussion and solutions for a path forward.

Key industry leaders that have already confirmed their participation to speak at the seminar series include Ian Macfarlane, CEO Queensland Resources Council; Adrian Beer CEO METS Ignited; Kylie Porter CEO Greater Whitsunday Alliance and Lucas Dow, CEO of Adani Mining Australia.

QME exhibition director Brandon Ward acknowledges the importance of the event to the local region and also to the state following a tough first half of 2020.

“Mackay is the heartbeat of the Queensland mining industry which is why QME has been so important to the region for more than 25 years. As sentiment improves and the mining industry leads the economic revival, an event such as QME becomes even more important,” Ward said.

QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said QME was terrific at showcasing the work of the resources industry and the talented people who work across a diverse range of commodities.

“Our sector is playing a critical role in the COVID-19 recovery and QME will build on this work and ensure our sector continues to be a key driver of both Queensland and Australia’s economies,” Macfarlane said.

QME is also a proud partner of the Bowen Basin Mining Club’s QLD Mining Awards, which recognise achievements across the state’s mining sector. The awards will be held at the Mackay Entertainment and Convention Centre on September 23 with entries for the awards will be closing soon.

Attendance to QME is free for both the exhibition and seminar series but everyone attending must register to gain entry. For an overview on the QME seminar series including session topics and speakers, plus a complete list of current exhibitors, please visit the QME website: qmeeexpo.com.au.