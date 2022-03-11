QLD resources community repaid in full

The Queensland Government has added $53 million to the Resources Community Infrastructure Fund (RCIF) to improve infrastructure and community wellbeing in the state’s mining regions.

Queensland is home to some of Australia’s most integral mining communities such as Mount Isa, the Bowen Basin, the Surat Basin and Gladstone.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government recognised the contribution of these communities and intended to repay them accordingly.

“The RCIF is a $100 million partnership formed between the Queensland Government and resources sector to ensure we keep giving back to the resources communities who support our state’s economy,” she said.

“We’re now pleased to open round two and keep the project pipeline flowing following the December 2021 activation of $47 million in round one local projects.”

Applications for round two opened this week and close on April 27, according to Deputy Premier Steven Miles.

“Applicants can seek from $100,000 up to $8 million per project,” Miles said.

“This will ensure that communities will gain the range of projects that best suit their needs.

“The infrastructure funded will be in addition to planned state and resource-company funded community infrastructure.”

Round one contributed to a new pool in Charters Towers, a hybrid library, museum and community services hub in Moura, and an early intervention and learning centre in Townsville.

Queensland Resources Council (QRC) chief executive Ian Macfarlane said he was proud to contribute to these hard working communities.

“The QRC is the peak body for coal, metal and gas explorers, producers and suppliers and we are always looking for ways to support our resources communities,” Macfarlane said.

“The QRC is proud our industry is contributing a total of $70 million to the RCIF and that local communities have the opportunity to seek funding for their important local projects.”

An expert Advisory Committee will continue with its role of considering RCIF applications in round two.

The Advisory Committee will recommend projects that: