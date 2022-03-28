Qld miners dig deep to support flood victims

Queensland resources companies have donated millions of dollars towards relief efforts to help people in flood-affected parts of the state.

Queensland Resources Council (QRC) chief executive Ian Macfarlane said resources companies were responding with financial support, in-kind donations and labour.

“Resources companies are an integral part of the Queensland community and our thoughts are with the families and businesses who have been impacted by flooding,” he said.

“I want to add my thanks to the large number of resources companies who have been so generous with their donations and offers of support for people affected by this significant weather event.

“I also want to thank resources employees who have rolled up their sleeves to help remove flood-damaged property from people’s homes, and mining companies who have provided equipment to assist in the recovery.”

Macfarlane said Queensland’s resources sector continues to go from strength to strength, in spite of the impact of Covid-19 and other global challenges.

“The outlook for Queensland’s resources continues to be very strong because we have the in-demand commodities and raw materials the world needs to function, both now and well into the future,” he said.

“Importantly, we are also on a technology-led pathway to reduce our impact on the environment and become more sustainable as an industry, which means our sector can continue to be the financial bedrock of the Queensland economy well into the future.”

While donations are still coming in, some examples of donations and support from QRC member companies in response to Queensland’s most recent flood crisis include: