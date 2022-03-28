Qld miners dig deep to support flood victims

Queensland resources companies have donated millions of dollars towards relief efforts to help people in flood-affected parts of the state.
Queensland Resources Council (QRC) chief executive Ian Macfarlane said resources companies were responding with financial support, in-kind donations and labour.
“Resources companies are an integral part of the Queensland community and our thoughts are with the families and businesses who have been impacted by flooding,” he said.
“I want to add my thanks to the large number of resources companies who have been so generous with their donations and offers of support for people affected by this significant weather event.
“I also want to thank resources employees who have rolled up their sleeves to help remove flood-damaged property from people’s homes, and mining companies who have provided equipment to assist in the recovery.”
Macfarlane said Queensland’s resources sector continues to go from strength to strength, in spite of the impact of Covid-19 and other global challenges.
“The outlook for Queensland’s resources continues to be very strong because we have the in-demand commodities and raw materials the world needs to function, both now and well into the future,” he said.
“Importantly, we are also on a technology-led pathway to reduce our impact on the environment and become more sustainable as an industry, which means our sector can continue to be the financial bedrock of the Queensland economy well into the future.”
While donations are still coming in, some examples of donations and support from QRC member companies in response to Queensland’s most recent flood crisis include:
- Glencore announced a $2 million donation to The Salvation Army’s 2022 Flood Appeal.
- The BHP Foundation donated $2 million to Australian Red Cross to support emergency relief efforts for those impacted by the devastating floods in Queensland and New South Wales.
- Rio Tinto donated $1.5 million to disaster relief and recovery efforts supporting people affected by widespread floods in Queensland and New South Wales comprising of $750,000 to the Australian Red Cross’ Floods Appeal, $500,000 to BizRebuild, and $250,000 to GIVIT.
- Anglo American announced a $1 million donation to support the flood recovery efforts occurring across Queensland and New South Wales, with $500,000 going to the Queensland SES to meet needs for first aid kits and defibrillators, as well as other operational equipment to assist with flood response and resilience.
- Thiess mobilised its own Mud Army where more than 65 employees volunteered their time to deliver and distribute cleaning products and help to clean more than 40 residences. Thiess also provided more than 2,500 hot meals and cold drinks to people unable to leave their properties. Many Thiess team members also contributed financial donations to St Vincent de Paul and the Red Cross and donated physical items through GIVIT.
- South32 donated $350,000 each to the Australian Red Cross – Qld and NSW Floods Appeal and Salvation Army Red Shied Appeal who are working across both states. The donations include provisions to match employee donations dollar-for-dollar.
- Newcrest Mining donated $150,000 to the Australian Red Cross and are matching employee contributions, dollar-for-dollar, up to a further $100,000 made to relevant organisations providing on-the-ground assistance to impacted communities.
- Origin Energy donated $100,000 to BizRebuild and continues to match Origin employee donations made to fund relief efforts.
- Senex Energy donated $30,000 to the flood appeals and Senex employees donated $10,000 that Senex matched with another $10,000.
- Denison Gas donated $20,000 to the Australian Red Cross – Qld and NSW Floods Appeal.
- Golding Contractors are a major sponsor of GIVIT, contributing around $150,000 per annum and have made a small contribution to Food Bank Queensland.
- Kal Tire Australia donated $5000 to support flood recovery efforts including $2000 to ‘Baby Give Back’s’ Flood Appeal, $2000 to GIVIT and $1000 to Red Cross Australia.