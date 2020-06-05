QLD exploration interest surges on the back of grants

Queensland explorers are lining up for the next round of exploration grants, with the state government receiving twice as many applications compared with the previous round.

The grants are part of the state government’s initiative to encourage minerals exploration in the state.

Queensland explorers are offered up to $200,000 to explore the North West Minerals Province – home to new economy minerals like silica, titanium, lithium and vanadium.

The Queensland Government had brought forward $2.8 million in funding to the 2020–21 financial year due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queensland’s Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy, Anthony Lynham noted that the acceleration was intended to support the survival and revival of Queensland’s explorers.

“It’s clear that explorers were looking for stimulus to get through the COVID-19 storm,” he said.

“The government’s exploration stimulus package is going to help keep the pipeline of future resources projects and jobs flowing as Queensland recovers.”

The grants go on top of a 12-month rent waiver for exploration land that is payable between April and September, and a freeze on fees and charges until July next year.

The previous round of funding saw seven exploration companies receiving the grant to explore minerals in Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Julia Creek and Georgetown.

Applications for the current round are under review.