Putting First Nations peoples first

Federal Resources minister Madeleine King has told Minerals Week delegates that on-going partnerships with First Nations peoples are essential for the mining and resources sector’s sustainability.

She said First Nations landholders and communities were core partners in mining. “They have not always been, but now and into the future they always will be,” she said.

King said more than 60 per cent of national resources projects operate on land covered by a Native Title claim or determination.

“The resources sector also operates in many regional and remote regions of Australia that are in close proximity with First Nations communities,” she said.

“And, at a national level, the mining industry, as a proportion of its workforce, employs First Nations Australians at a higher rate than any other industry.

“I want to see a resources sector that continues to be a strong supporter of First Nations Australians by providing local recruitment, training and education programs as well as dedicated procurement programs to maximise local supplier engagement.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Minerals Council of Australia for setting a new benchmark in this area. I’m referring to the Minerals Industry Statement on First Nations Partnerships, the Mineral Council of Australia’s First Nations Partnerships Framework, and its adoption of the Towards Sustainable Mining Accountability Framework.

“Crucially, this includes striving to increase First Nations Australian representation in executive, leadership and professional roles.

“The Government recognises and is supportive of the practical efforts to strengthen partnerships with First Nations Australians.”

King said the Federal Government had committed to implementing the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full and was already taking steps to constitutionally enshrine a Voice to Parliament.

“I believe the resources sector can play a leadership role in ensuring the Voice to Parliament campaign is a successful one, given the strong reach the sector has to landholders and communities right across the country, in the regions and the great cities of Australia,” she said.

“A Voice to Parliament, we believe, will ensure decisions are properly informed by First Nations views and will assist the sector to build stronger and more lasting relationships with First Nations Australians.”