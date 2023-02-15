Pushing Cadia Hill into the future with 5G

Newcrest has announced it will trial 4G and 5G mobile technologies as part of an effort to move to safer, more sustainable alternatives.

The Australian gold giant will partner with Ericsson and Telstra Purple, deploying 4G long-term evolution (LTE) and 5G networks throughout its underground operations at Cadia Hill gold mine.

These types of services are playing an increasingly important role in the mining industry, with private 4G and 5G networks utilised in vast mine sites across the country.

Indeed, Newcrest has previously engaged the two companies for a private 4G LTE network at its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea, as well as in the Cadia Valley Operations (CVO).

“In the ongoing quest for productivity, efficiency and safety, Newcrest must use every tool at our disposal to boost performance at site while continuing to ensure that everyone at our mines gets home safely at the end of the day,” CVO general manager Aaron Brannigan said at the Sweden–Australia Sustainable Mining Summit in Sydney.

“With 4G and 5G mobile technologies potentially offering better performance and capabilities than Wi-Fi, this trial will help Newcrest to assess its viability for greater coverage, capacity and functionality to support advanced underground automation … and future growth at Cadia.

“It’s an exciting time for Newcrest and for Australian mining, and this is a great practical example of how Australia’s biggest industry can leverage Australia’s position as a global 5G leader to further drive digitalisation in the mining sector and help develop a smart, safer and more sustainable mine.”

The 5G technology seems to be on the rise in the industry. Telecommunications company Vocus recently announced the acquisition of Challenge Networks, a private LTE and 5G provider.

The acquisition builds on Vocus’ strategy to provide secure, high-capacity connectivity to Australian enterprise and government customers, allowing for the deployment of custom-built mobile networks to sites such as mines, or indeed any other purpose-built site requiring wireless connectivity.

Newcrest has itself made national headlines only recently, after $24 billion proposed takeover offer from US gold giant Newmont.