Push for affordable housing in mining communities

The Australian Mining Cities Alliance (AMCA) is campaigning for state and federal governments to address critical housing affordability barriers in mining cities and towns across Australia as part of the next phase of the More Than Mining campaign.

The More Than Mining campaign calls on government to create a regional tax incentive to drive regional relocation, slow population churn and smooth out the volatility of house prices.

According to the AMCA, so heavily impacted by the economic swings and the power of mining companies to influence housing demand, mining cities and towns need the Australian Government to remove inequities particularly in its application of Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT) concessions.

AMCA chair and Deputy Mayor of the Mt Isa City Council Phil Barwick committed the organisation’s ongoing support for the campaign.

“The More Than Mining initiative offers a practical and meaningful solution that would level the playing field for ordinary people in these communities,” he said.

“I urge all elected Parliamentary Members and Senators to support resource communities by having a very close look at this simple low-cost fix of the FBT arrangements. It will make a real economy boosting change to support our residents whose housing costs are impacted by the mining industry.”

Barwick said key workers who don’t work in the mines but service the economic and social needs that the mines generate need support to allow them to live and work in our towns and cities.

“It is for these people we fight. They are the backbone of mining communities and truly deserve affordable housing to continue to do their important work which ultimately underpins our nation’s prosperity,” Barwick said.

“Over many years we have witnessed extreme volatility in housing markets in our mining cities and regions, which cannot be eliminated by normal market conventions. We believe this is the time for the Government to use its regulatory and taxation tools to do something about it.”

According to the consortium, residents in regional mining communities receive less incentives to pay for housing than companies who operate in these towns.

The proposed policy will not change the benefits to mining companies, but rather extend them to individual residents.

The AMCA, Regional Development Australia Pilbara and the Karratha and Districts Chamber of Commerce and Industry have united to back the campaign.