PURE gold at Mineral Hill

All is progressing well for Kingston Resources’ plan to re-establish and expand mine production at the Mineral Hill gold and copper ine in Cobar, New South Wales.

Company managing director Andrew Corbett said with the conclusion of the highly successful initial drilling program at Mineral Hill, the team is now turning towards future production growth with work now underway on resource and reserve updates, mine design, and plant refurbishment.

“We are fortunate to be able to leverage the brownfield nature of our operations at Mineral Hill. The partially mined open pit at Pearse South, a developed underground at SOZ, an existing plant, and current approvals all contribute to what we anticipate will be a relatively low-cost, high return, re-start of hard rock mining at Mineral Hill,” he said.

The company has signed a binding term sheet for a $10 million debt facility with PURE Asset Management to fund the key growth initiatives at Mineral Hill.

The funding will be provided in two tranches, including an immediate $5m tranche, followed by a second $5m tranche to be drawn by November 30, 2022, subject to meeting progress milestones.

It will enable work plans to be carried out in the short term to support the delivery of a five-year-plus mine life at Mineral Hill.

“The team at PURE have undertaken extensive technical due diligence, including multiple site visits prior to committing to this funding, with tje outcome reflecting their confidence in the underlying fundamentals of Mineral Hill. The facility also represents an important corporate step for Kingston, introducing our first debt funding package.

“Through enabling the acceleration of the work programs required to restart mining, this funding package is set to deliver benefits to all shareholders. We look forward to working closely with the PURE team over the coming months and years.”