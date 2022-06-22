Prospectus promotes WA critical mineral industries

The Western Australian Government has launched a new prospectus to promote Western Australia’s battery and critical mineral industries to investors around the world.

The prospectus outlines how WA is establishing itself as a destination of choice for investment across the battery and critical minerals value chains.

WA is already a leading supplier of battery and critical minerals, acounting for half of global lithium production, and is a major exporter of nickel, cobalt, manganese and rare earths.

Major downstream processing projects are also underway with three of the world’s largest lithium producers – Tianqi Lithium (China), Albemarle (United States) and SQM (Chile) partnering with Australian companies IGO, Mineral Resources and Wesfarmers to build and operate battery-grade lithium hydroxide facilities in WA.

Since the mid-2010s, WA has attracted more than $9 billion of investment for a range of battery and critical mineral projects, including the establishment of globally significant mineral processing facilities.

Operated by some of the world’s top resources companies, these advanced processing facilities provide a strong foundation for more investment in the State’s battery and critical minerals value chain, including the manufacturing of cathode active materials.

Through the WA Recovery Plan, the State Government has committed $13.2 million to facilitate global investment in precursor cathode manufacturing in WA.

The prospectus was developed in consultation with the Future Battery and Critical Minerals Industries Ministerial Taskforce, which includes leaders from resource companies, engineering firms, industry bodies and union groups.

Western Australia’s key midstream investments