Prospect Awards: SEW-Eurodrive Coal Mine of the Year

The SEW-Eurodrive Coal Mine of the Year award recognises a coal mine that is performing well or has carried out an innovative project or program.

The finalists of the SEW-Eurodrive Coal Mine of the Year award are:

New Hope Group, Jeebropilly mine

As New Hope Group was heading into an inevitable closure of the Jeebropilly mine in Queensland, it initiated the Finishing Well program to address risks in staff retention and culture.

The program was designed to ensure employees and contractors were ready for closure and change. It included a financial wellness program, redundancy education and recruitment expo.

During the two-year period of the program, the Jeebropilly team was aware of the mine closure date, maintained a total recordable injury rate below the Queensland industry average and delivered a retention rate of 98.9 per cent.

New Hope also generated the greatest operating profit in the history of the mine in the 2018 financial year, which again grew in the mine’s last full year of operations the following period.

Moolarben joint venture, Moolarben coal operations

The Moolarben coal operation in New South Wales has grown into the highest producing, lowest cost thermal coal mining operation in Australia since its $800 million expansion in late 2015.

The development of an existing open cut and new greenfield underground operations were delivered on time and under budget, achieving payback in just under three years.

The joint venture, comprising Yancoal, Moolarben Coal Mines and a consortium of Korean power companies, delivered 17.9 million tonnes last year following year-on-year growth since 2015.

It has maintained the best health and safety performance across the Yancoal group, developed a solution against drought and introduced underground equipment automation, including autonomous Cat longwall.

Glencore’s Mangoola Coal Operations, Mangoola coal mine

A multi-award winner of the Mine of the Year, Coal Mine of the Year and Excellence in Mine Safety, OH&S at the 2019 Prospect Awards, Glencore’s Mangoola coal mine in New South Wales is back to contend for this year’s Coal Mine of the Year title.

Mangoola is an open cut thermal coal operation that has been developed to extract run of mine coal at a rate of up to 13.5 million tonnes a year over a 21-year mine life.

Operations are undertaken at the site using truck and shovel mining methods to handle overburden and coal. The company has implemented its progressive best-practice rehabilitation at Mangoola via a full natural landform ecosystem restoration approach, proven to deliver regular cycles of flowering and seed production from the oldest rehabilitated site.

The rehabilitation also displays greater resilience to drought impacts and fluctuations in environmental conditions.