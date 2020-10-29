Australian Mining is proud to announce the finalists for the 2020 Australian Mining Prospect Awards.

The Australian Mining Prospect Awards National Group Australian Mine of the Year award recognises an outstanding Australian mine. This category is chosen from the finalists in both Hard Rock Mine of the Year and Coal Mine of the Year.

“The National Group first sponsored the Australian Mining Prospect Awards in 2019,” said National Group managing director Mark Ackroyd.

“For 2020, we have continued our sponsorship for the ‘Australian Mine of the Year Award’ in order to recognise the best Hard Rock and Coal Mine of the Year.

“This year has posed unique challenges, so we are committed to supporting mines who have stood out from the rest and displayed outstanding achievements throughout 2020.

“We would like to congratulate the finalists for this year’s awards and to wish them the best of luck. We look forward to congratulating the winner of the ‘Australian Mine of the Year Award’ for 2020.”

All finalists from the Coal Mine of the Year and the Hard Rock Mine of the Year categories are automatically finalists of the Australian Mine of the Year, which celebrates the most successful mine in Australia as awarded by the judges.

The full list of Australian Mining Prospect Awards finalists can be viewed here.