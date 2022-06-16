Prospect Awards 2022: Project Lead of the Year

The making of great mines starts behind the scenes, with the people who make things happen. The Australian Mining Prospect Awards seek to recognise these people and their contributions to the resources sector.

The 2022 Prospect Awards will expand on this goal by including five new or updated categories. These range from mining discoveries to sustainability efforts, and all exist to showcase the achievements of those in the mining industry.

Project Lead of the Year is one of these updated awards.

This award is an update of the previous Mine Manager of the Year Award, which celebrated those who led a mine to success.

Now, however, the nominees don’t have to hold the title of mine manager to be considered for the award.

The Project Lead of the Year Award recognises an individual who has led a project or mine site to a successful outcome. This could be an internal project at a mine, or a project led by a contract miner or supplier.

The project must have been undertaken/implemented within the two-year period prior to the nominations’ closing date of August 24.

The 2022 Prospect Awards will be held in Perth for the first time this year in an effort to celebrate the vibrancy and importance of Western Australia’s mining industry. The night will be held in November, with more details to come closer to the date.

Nomination forms and criteria for the 2022 Prospect Awards can be found online.