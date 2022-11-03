Prospect Award finalists announced

The finalist list for the 2022 Australian Mining Prospect Awards has been released, highlighting the best and brightest in the resources sector.

The 2022 Prospect Awards will be held on November 17 in Perth. This will mark the first time the awards are held in Western Australia in recognition of the vibrancy and importance of the state’s mining industry.

There will be 10 awards presented at the gala dinner, each acknowledging mining excellence in areas from from Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) application to community engagement.

The 2022 awards and finalists:

Indigenous and Community Engagement Award – sponsored by Schenck Process

This award recognises collaboration between Aboriginal-owned businesses and/or community organisations and mining and minerals processing companies operating within Australia.

The finalists:

• iCutter Indigenous Community Engagement – iCutter Industries

• Hybrid Renewable Project – EDL

• Atlas Iron Indigenous Business Engagement – Atlas Iron

Excellence in IIoT Application – sponsored by ifm

This recognises an outstanding implementation of IIoT that enhances mining and minerals processing operations.

The finalists:

• IoT cordless WiFi/BLE cap lamp – Roobuck

• BitMove – Coolon

• Flexco Elevate – Flexco Australia

Mine Project Success of the Year – sponsored by Epiroc

This award recognises a significant engineering and/or contract mining project that has been undertaken on a mine site.

The finalists:

• Pump solution at Jellinbah Mine – Metso Outotec and Jellinbah Group

• WHIMS Expansion Project – Roy Hill

• Peak Gold Mine, TSF, Stage 5 Project – Aurelia Metals

Outstanding Mine Performance – sponsored by SEW Eurodrive

This award recognises a rock mine that is performing well and has carried out an innovative project, partnership, initiative or program.

The finalists:

• Fosterville Gold Mine – Metso Outotec and Fosterville Gold Mine

• Roy Hill – Roy Hill

• Kestrel Coal Resources – Kestrel Coal

Excellence in Environmental Management and Sustainability – sponsored by Metso Outotec

This award seeks to recognise a mine, company, or project that has developed or carried out an innovative, environmentally focused program to protect, preserve and/or rehabilitate the natural environment and improve sustainability and focuses on decarbonisation and/or reducing waste and/or waste emissions.

The finalists:

• Using Technology in Scaling Restoration – Mineral Resources

• Internal Carbon Price and Decarbonisation Fund – IGO

• Aggreko Hybrid Powerplant Control Platform – Aggreko

Excellence in Mine Safety, OH&S – sponsored by Vocus

This award recognises a mine, company, or project that has developed or carried out a program that increased safety, removes risk, or cuts worker issues on a project or mine.

The finalists:

• The Real-Time Monitoring App (RTM App) – GCG

• SafeGauge SafeTest DI Series – SafeGauge

• UFR HolePrep Boosts Safety Underground – Universal Field Robots

Discovery of the Year – sponsored by Bonfiglioli

This award celebrates a significant discovery at a greenfields or brownfields site.

The finalists:

• Lake Throssell – Trigg

• Far East Gold Woyla Project – Far East Gold

Innovative Mining Solution – sponsored by Austmine

This award recognises a mine, company, or project that has developed a unique mining solution.

The finalists:

• The SafetySpear – RattleJack Innovations

• Micromine Pitram Peer-2-Peer (P2P) – Micromine

• Drill & Blast Data Dashboard – MEC Mining, BMA and Maptek

Project Lead of the Year – sponsored by Altra Motion

This award recognises an individual who has led a project or mine site to a successful outcome. This could be an internal project at a mine, or a project lead by a contract miner or supplier.

The finalists:

• Stacey Brown – Atlas Iron

• Shane Menere – Far East Gold

Safety Advocate of the Year – sponsored by Flexco

This award recognises an individual that is committed to ensuring safety – either for an individual site or company, or for the mining industry as a whole.

The finalists:

• Nigel Gould – Rio Tinto

• Robin Burgess-Limerick – Sustainable Minerals Institute, University of Queensland

Visit the Australian Mining Prospect Awards website for more information.