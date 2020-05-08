Proof in the Pudding for Middle Island gold discoveries

Middle Island Resources has announced yet another gold deposit at the Sandstone project in Western Australia.

The new deposit, called Plum Pudding, was defined from phase one reverse circulation (RC) drilling less than a kilometre away from the company’s processing plant.

The program exclusively focussed on open pit targets at Sandstone, with 14 deposits and prospects tested to date.

Middle Island stated that Plum Pudding could represent a further shallow, oxide open pit deposit.

“The Plum Pudding deposit is centred on a very high grade gold core that lies directly beneath the small, historic laterite pit,” Middle Island stated.

“The entire deposit is likely to comprise a reasonable tonnage of relatively shallow oxide mineralisation, including a blanket of mineralised laterite from surface, to supplement the open pit project recommissioning inventory.”

Highlights of new intercepts returned include three metres at 3.72 grams per tonne, 10 metres at 3.08 grams per tonne and two metres at 4.98 grams per tonne.

It is the fourth satellite open pit discovery announced in the past few weeks, along with McIntyre, McClaren and Old Town Well.

None of these were included in the positive optimisation study announced last year.

Middle Island anticipates their inclusion in the updated pre-feasibility study (PFS) will significantly heighten the prospect of a positive decision to recommission the Standstone mill.