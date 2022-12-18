Promising gold recovery rates for Musgrave

Musgrave Minerals is delighted at strong metallurgical results from potential ore for its Cue gold project in Western Australia.

It has received initial test work results from master composite samples for the White Heat-Mosaic and Big Sky deposits, which has highlighted combined gravity and cyanide leach recoveries averaging 93-99 per cent across the different domains (oxide and fresh).

Importantly, it shows consistent amenability to conventional gravity and leaching techniques using standard reagents across all the individual deposits at the site.

Musgrave managing director Rob Waugh said this was another set of strong, consistent metallurgical results which show there is a general uniformity and consistency with the recoveries across all the gold deposits at Cue.

“The very high total gold recovery and high gravity-only component recovery ensures that conventional processing options can be applied in any development scenario moving forward and will strongly inform the Stage 1 PFS, which is due for completion late in the first quarter CY2023,” he said.

In addition, two new mining leases have been granted and now include full coverage of the Big Sky and White Heat-Mosaic deposits.

“Our granted mining leases now fully encapsulate all our gold resources in this area, and cover the broader development envelope. This is another significant positive step forward for the project,” Waugh said.