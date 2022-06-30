Program helps find employment for resource job-seekers

The Western Australian Government has joined forces with the state’s resources industry to encourage locals to take advantage of a new pre-employment pathway quickly and effectively guiding participants into employment in the sector.

Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery yesterday met with the second cohort of Job Ready Program participants who are training to help meet the strong demand for driller’s offsiders in the resources sector.

The first program of its kind in Australia is among a suite of new skill sets developed in collaboration with WA industries to deliver short and sharp training for job seekers and young people, enabling them to upskill or reskill in industries with a need for skilled workers.

On completion of the course, students are connected with opportunities to transition into employment, undertake a traineeship with a participating employer or further their training to gain a drilling operations qualification.

Participants are provided with skills to work safely on-site, apply first aid and CPR, work safely at heights and operate and maintain a four-wheel drive vehicle.

Thirteen Western Australians have commenced the driller’s offsider Job Ready Program since it began in April this year.

Industry feedback on the program has been very positive so far and its first seven graduates were immediately connected with drilling companies. Two have already secured employment.

During the visit to a drilling rig at Welldrill in Cockburn, Ellery received an update on the program’s early success from a reference group made up of the Resources Industry Training Council and key industry partners.

The group is partnering with the Government to develop and oversee the program, which combines a short course and one-day induction delivered by industry.

Following the success of its first two rounds, the program is preparing for its third intake of participants, with applications now open for commencement in August 2022.

The training is free for all job seekers, young people, and concession-eligible students, and low-fee for non-concession students.

The State Government’s hugely successful lower fees, local skills initiative has significantly reduced fees for 210 courses, including drilling operations and a range of other mining qualifications.

“WA’s resources sector is experiencing strong demand for skilled drillers and offsiders,” Ellery said.

“To help address this shortage of workers, the McGowan Government has partnered with industry to quickly reskill new entrants to the drilling sector for the job opportunities on offer.

“Our new initiative is already proving successful, with both industry and participants providing extremely positive early feedback.

“Through strong industry involvement, the first cohort of students to complete the program have been connected with participating employers.

“Providing the training to jobseekers, young people and concession-eligible students for free, and to non-concession students for low fees, ensures all who want to take up an opportunity in this important industry are supported and encouraged to do so.

“This program provides opportunities for a pathway into employment, a traineeship or a full drilling qualification.”

For more information, visit the website http://www.jobsandskills.wa.gov.au/pathways or contact the Job Ready team on (08) 6551 5049 or DrillersOffsider@dtwd.wa.gov.au.