Production and profits up for Whitehaven

Whitehaven has achieved a record average coal price of $5144 for the quarter and $3254 for FY22.

Subject to final audit, Whitehaven expects to report a FY22 EBITDA of about $3 billion (compared with $2 million in FY21).

The June quarter run-of-mine (ROM) production of 6.4 million tonnes was up 21 per cent on the March quarter, while FY22 ROM coal production of 20mt was within guidance of 19–20.5mt.

The June quarter total equity sales of produced coal of 4.4mt was up 23 per cent on the March quarter, but FY22 total equity sales of produced coal of 14.2mt was down 2 per cent on FY21.

Whitehaven holds a net cash position of $1b as at June 30, 2022, with $1.4b of cash generated in the June quarter.

After buying back 76.37 million shares (about 7 per cent of issued shared capital) for $362.6m, Whitehaven now aims to complete its 10 per cent share buy-back within a revised total cost of $550m.

Whitehaven managing director Paul Flynn said with demand for high quality coal outstripping global supply, the company remains well placed to support energy security through transition and to deliver strong returns for shareholders.

“Coal prices set a new record during the June quarter and continue to be well supported,” he said.

“Stronger operational performance has enabled us to deliver our FY22 production and sales guidance in spite of a tight labour market and COVID-related absenteeism.

“Improved operational performance combined with record high coal price will underpin our strongest ever full year result. We expect to report a full year EBITDA of about $3b, subject to final audit.”

Whitehaven operates four mines in the Gunnedah coal basin of NSW, complemented by two high-quality, near-term development assets: Vickery, near Gunnedah, and Winchester South, in Queensland’s Bowen Basin.