Prodigy seeks $11.6m for NT project

Prodigy Gold has announced an underwritten 2:1 renounceable pro-rata rights issue at an issue price of one cent per new share to raise up to about $11.65 million to help complete exploration work on its projects in the Northern Territory.

This includes:

the Hyperion area projects at Tregony and Hyperion, along with detailed reviews of current and historic mineral resources

Lake Mackay, where its sole funding commitment will be fulfilled, as well as any warranted follow-up work from the recently completed drilling.

Resource development and scoping study work at the Buccaneer Deposit will also continue, while some of the funds will be used in repayment of the short-term debt facility of $2.5million and costs of that facility.