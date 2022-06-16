Processing designs determined for Mallina Project

Preferred process flowsheet designs for De Grey’s Mallina Gold Project have been determined after the completion of a comprehensive nine-month trade-off study.

Process flowsheet selections based on economic and technical considerations also resulted in favourable ESG outcomes, supported by extensive metallurgical testwork for the comminution circuit (three-stage crushing utilising high pressure grinding rollers (HPGR) and conventional ball milling), and the oxidation circuit (pressure oxidation (Pox) to oxidise the gold bearing sulphides after flotation).

The trade-off study confirmed that mineralisation within the Hemi Deposit of the Project, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, has excellent recovery and is amenable to the processing technologies.

De Grey stated that the process route chosen has demonstrated advantages relative to other processing technologies including:

Proven and accepted technology for the scale of operation and style of mineralisation

Lower capital and operating costs’

Higher gold recovery between 93 and 95 per cent depending on average feed grades

20 per cent lower energy consumption

25 per cent lower reagent (lime) consumption

The flowsheet selections have the benefit of lower carbon emissions through lower energy requirements and lower greenhouse gas output as a result of improved neutralisation and consequent lower lime consumption.

De Grey managing director Glenn Jardine said the use of a HPGR in the comminution circuit and POx for the oxidation circuit represented the best technical, environmental and economic outcomes for a proposed plant of this scale.

“HPGR and Pox are robust, well proven and accepted technologies that have been chosen after extensive testwork,” he said.

“Pressure oxidation demonstrated lower reagent usage and carbon intensity, lowest greenhouse gas emissions and the highest gold recovery of the processing options considered for Hemi mineralisation.

“We will carry the selected process flowsheet through the Pre-Feasibility Study currently underway and due for completion in the September quarter, 2022. The significant increase in the scale and confidence level of mineral resources along with the robust flowsheet selected for processing at Hemi enhance and de-risk the project.”