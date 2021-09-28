Primero taking Core Lithium to the Finniss line

Primero has secured a contract to construct Core Lithium’s Dense Media Separation (DMS) plant at the Finniss lithium project in the Northern Territory.

The contract came as little surprise following a lengthy relationship between the companies which saw Primero receive preferred contractor status in 2019.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract will be worth $40 million to the NRW Holdings subsidiary, set to begin immediately following a final investment decision.

Primero managing director Cameron Henry was pleased to continue the company’s alignment with clean energy resources like lithium.

“The Primero brand is synonymous with the processing and operation of battery metals and future energy,” Henry said. “The Core Lithium project is another example of the quality of our processing knowledge in these industries.

“The working relationship with the Core team has been a four-year journey and we look forward to delivering on this contract and continuing the relationship with core.”

A similar sentiment was shared by NRW Holdings chief executive officer Jules Pemberton.

“The NRW Holdings business continues to diversity its business streams into the future metals and energy space with another great award to the Primero Group team in the EV (electric vehicle) space with Core Lithium,” Pemberton said.

Long lead items are expected to be secured for the plant by the end of 2021, with construction to begin in March 2022.

The DMS plant will then begin commissioning and first production by the final quarter of 2022, allowing Core to average 173,000 tonnes per annum of lithium concentrate.

Core Lithium managing director Stephen Biggins said this contract was the gateway to a transformative era, with 2022 shaping up to be a defining year for the company.

“Today’s announcement represents the final stage of the Finniss study phase and the first step to unlocking the value of the Finniss lithium resource in the NT,” Biggins said.