Primero locks in $62m contract

Pilbara Minerals has awarded Primero Group a $62 million contract for construction work at its Pilgangoora project.

The project, located 120km from Port Hedland in Western Australia, is one of the largest hard rock lithium deposits in the world.

Considered strategically important within the the global lithium supply chain, the project has access to the first-class supporting infrastructure, including road and port, and is underpinned by strong environmental and safety regulations.

The contract is for works pertaining to the construction of the primary rejection facility and preliminary works for the new crushing and ore sorting facility.

Under the contract, Primero will be responsible for detailed earth and concrete works associated with the facilities, as well as the structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation installation.

“We are pleased to welcome the Primero team back to Pilgangoora for this important construction package for the project,” Pilbara Minerals managing director and chief executive officer Dale Henderson said.

“Primero is a long-standing partner of Pilbara Minerals from an early stage having undertaken packages of work for Pilbara Minerals from the commencement of the project in 2017, as well playing an integral role in the successful commissioning, ramp-up and optimisation of the Pilgan Plant in 2019.”

The existing Pilgan Plant at the project will be integrated into the new rejection facility.

“The Primero team has an established track record in the safe and successful delivery of

projects of this nature and has had exposure across many of the recent projects within the

lithium sector,” Henderson said.

“We look forward to working closely with Primero for the safe and successful delivery of this package, which will step-up our production run-rate to the next level with a total of

680 kilo-tonnes per annum of spodumene concentrate across the combined Pilgangoora operation.

“The successful completion of this project will further cement Pilbara Minerals’ position as

an emerging leader in the provision of sustainable battery materials products.”