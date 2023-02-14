PPA enjoys another export increase

Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) has reported a total monthly throughput of 64.9 million tonnes (Mt) for the first month of 2023.

While the throughput was a four per cent increase compared to January 2022, it failed to meet the 67.2Mt achieved in December 2022.

An overwhelming amount of tonnage came from iron ore exports alone, with the Port of Port Hedland exporting 48Mt of the steelmaking material.

The total imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 172,000 tonnes, an increase of 19 per cent compared to January 2022.

PPA experienced a massive 2021–22 financial year, breaking its annual throughput record with a total of 733.1Mt, an increase of one per cent compared to the 2020-21 financial year.

Chief executive officer Roger Johnston said that PPA was progressing several major infrastructure projects to diversify trade and ensure the authority is well positioned to meet port proponent growth aspirations.

“A key priority for PPA is to expand trade through the Port of Port Hedland. This will be achieved through the review of the Port Hedland Port development plan, which has identified opportunities to grow iron exports to 660 million tonnes per annum,” he said.

“There is also a need to develop a general cargo berth at Lumsden Point to alleviate pressure on existing general cargo berths, with the ultimate development also supporting emerging markets such as battery metals and the growth of direct shipping services to the Pilbara.

“The Port of Dampier is also set to expand, with the construction of a new multi-user wharf to support the proposed $4.3 billion project that will open access to a world-wide market for urea, as well as create regional jobs.”