Possible strike looms for BMA

Workers at four mines of the BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), which owns Australia’s largest metallurgical coal fields, will vote on strike action over working conditions and job security.

Reuters reports that the possibility of industrial action at some sites of BHP Group’s joint venture with Mitsubishi in Queensland comes as prices slump due to weaker steel demand in China.

Coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity exchange closed at 2192.5 yuan on September 20, down from a high of 3741 yuan in March.

Mining & Energy Union Queensland president Stephen Smyth said despite 15 months of negotiations with BHP, then another three months of negotiations assisted by the Fair Work Commission, BHP “refused to do the right thing”.

Mitsubishi Development and BHP did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.