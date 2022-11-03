Positioning into Rockhampton

Mining customers in central Queensland can now access local intelligent positioning solutions, with Position Partners opening a new base in Rockhampton.

The expansion into Rockhampton, which follows the company opening a branch in Townsville in May this year, is about offering customers in the mining, building construction, civil, and survey sectors easier access to sales and service support, according to Position Partners.

“Our customers are based and/or win work throughout the state of Queensland, so we are committed to being there to support them whenever and wherever they need us to be,” Queensland region manager Harry Katsanevas said.

“There’s a strong pipeline of work in central and northern areas of the state, and with bases now in Brisbane, Townsville and Rockhampton, we’re ready to help customers with leading technology backed by great service.”

Position Partners specialises in the distribution and support of positioning and machine-control technology used by civil contractors, engineers, and surveyors to accurately make designs reality in the built environment.

The mining aspect of the business supports operators with fleet management systems, high-precision machine guidance, Rajant Kinetic Mesh networks, condition-monitoring platforms, survey drones, and more.

Complementing the company’s range of products are services designed and developed by Position Partners to help customers manage projects and positioning requirements.

David Irons, who recently joined Position Partners in Rockhampton, is “looking forward to growing the business in the local area”.

“Position Partners has some unique and powerful solutions, including the Tokara platform, and a large, experienced support and services team,” he said.

Tokara is a remote access, support gateway, and file management platform that gives surveyors, project managers and business owners the ability to manage all machines and survey assets on-site working to a design.