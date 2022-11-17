Position Partners unveil new office

Position Partners has announced the opening of a new office, complete with training and experience centre, in Tangerang Selatan City, in the Banten Province of Greater Jakarta, Indonesia.

With a growing need for accurate positioning and construction technology to improve productivity and safety for Indonesia’s construction and mining sectors, Position Partners supports customers to successfully deploy the latest solutions, with training, technical support and advice.

Position Partners has more than 30 years industry experience with laser levels, grade control for heavy earthmoving equipment, positioning systems and the latest mapping tools.

Founded in Australian in 2008, the business now employs more than 350 people with branches throughout Australia, Indonesia, Singapore and New Zealand, along with sales and technical hubs in Malaysia and Philippines.

At the opening ceremony on 15 November, customers and strategic partners heard from Martin Nix, Position Partners chief executive officer.

“It is an honour to officially open our new office and welcome our valued customers and partners to explore our range of solutions and services,” he said.

The new premises includes a service centre, where customers can bring iMEX laser levels and Topcon positioning equipment for repair or calibrations. A large training and experience centre allows for thorough product demonstrations and customer training.

Position Partners Indonesia has assisted customers working on major road construction and infrastructure projects in recent years, including the construction of Mandalika’s MotoGP racetrack in Lombok.

Following successful deployment with many Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing projects, Topcon Millimetre GPS technology for grading and paving applications is now widely used in government-run road construction.

“Currently we are working on the New Capital City Project NUSANTARA, assisting contractors in the use of Topcon grade control technology to deliver accurate results and increase productivity,” said Bayu Murtiyoso, branch manager for the Indonesia office.

Complementing the range of Topcon machine systems and laser levels, Position Partners offer a diverse mix of solutions to accelerate productivity in construction and mining projects.

From the Tiny Surveyor line marking robot to advanced aerial and terrestrial mapping options, automated monitoring platforms or industrial weighing for machines and weighbridges, there is an ever-expanding selection to suit all stages of the construction cycle.

“Our local team, backed by the support and expertise of the wider business, is excited to support Indonesian construction and mining projects with leading technology and services to help customers meet the demand for infrastructure and resources as safely and efficiently as possible,” Position Partners southeast Asia executive manager Mathew Connelly said.

About Position Partners

With more than 350 people in offices throughout Australia, Southeast Asia and New Zealand, Position Partners focusses on the distribution and support of intelligent positioning solutions for geospatial, construction and mining projects. Position Partners is committed to increasing productivity for customers and building lasting business relationships around high calibre positioning activities.

Position Partners distributes Topcon machine control and positioning systems throughout Australia and Southeast Asia. Complementary solutions from other leading technology innovators include fleet management systems, high precision machine guidance, 3D laser scanners, remotely piloted aircraft, weighing and proximity detection systems, along with a range of deformation monitoring options. Advanced hardware systems are powered by sophisticated software platforms that enable customers to analyse, monitor and design efficiently.

A full range of leading instruments and systems is backed by reliable service and industry expertise to give customers the support they need for any project.