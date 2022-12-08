Position Partners recognised for apprenticeship program

Position Partners earned finalist and runner-up placements for the 2022 TAFE Queensland – SkillsTech Apprentice Awards for the Large Employer of the Year award.

The nominations were as a result of Position Partners’ Field Service Apprenticeship program, created jointly with TAFE Queensland to upskill field technicians.

Position Partners’ strategic head of people and culture Bernadette Taoro Ashin highlighted the importance of acknowledging the apprenticeship program.

“We are delighted to have received recognition from TAFE Queensland at the awards night this year” Ashin said. “It has been great to partner with them and collaborate on a progressive, tailored program that is helping to fast-track our apprentices with the skills they need on-site.

“Our field technicians require a mix of skills and training to be able to support our customers with high-precision machine-control technology on heavy earthmoving equipment.”

Position Partners employs more than 350 staff across Australia, New Zealand and South-East Asia, specialising in the distribution and support of intelligent positioning solutions. This primarily includes civil construction, building, mining and geospatial applications.

Position Partners currently has seven apprentices enrolled in its program, which will equip each successful graduate with a Certificate III in both auto-electrical and communications network qualifications. Apprentices are employed across Position Partners’ Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth branches and benefit from a combination of online, in-person and on-site training.

“In addition to the tailored course content, the apprentices are also benefitting from a mixed learning experience,” Ashin said. “They learn on the job with experienced colleagues in their branches, but also alongside and from one another as a team during their time on campus.”

The Field Service program runs alongside standard company campus training, where employees improve their knowledge and capabilities through structured learning and field exercises.