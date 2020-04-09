Position Partners launches regional QLD support centres

Position Partners has added service centre operations in Townsville, the Western Downs and Mackay in Queensland, to increase its support for customers and projects across the state.

Townsville, Chinchilla and Mackay-based employees will support clients with technical advice, support and installations for Position Partners’ range of intelligent solutions.

Position Partners Queensland regional manager Harry Katsaneyas said these changes are in place to give its regional customers local, industry-focused expert support to keep them working as productively as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes dedicated teams for mining, civil construction and geospatial customers.

“Our Queensland team includes some of our most experienced and capable people across the whole company,” Katsaneyas said.

“As the leader for our Queensland region, I have one focus and that is ensuring every aspect of our business is channelled towards our customers and doing everything possible to keep them working as productively as possible.”

These service centres will be equipped to repair and calibrate everything from a laser level through to survey drones, machine control systems and total stations.

“We also have specialists in areas such as on-board weighing, mass haul scheduling and more that can be called on across all market segments as required,” Katsaneyas concluded.