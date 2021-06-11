Position Partners delivers vibration monitoring solution

Position Partners has signed an agreement to distribute Omnidots’ wireless vibration monitoring platform through Australia and New Zealand.

Omnidots provides autonomous vibration monitoring systems for infrastructure and geo physical applications.

Position Partners agreement with Omnidots will see it become the master distributor of its range of products.

According to Position Partners monitoring marketing development manager Andrew Jones said the Omnidots range will complement other deformation monitoring solutions offered by Position Partners.

“The Omnidots solution is unique in its capacity to deliver a fully automated, wireless, and integrated vibration monitoring platform that can be installed and setup in minutes,” he said.

“The Omnidots range complements our other deformation monitoring solutions and has already received very positive feedback from customers using it for commercial construction and infrastructure projects.”

Vibration monitoring allows application to detect if nearby residents, buildings and solid structures could be impacted during blasting before it happens, including heritage structures and buildings.

“Position Partners is well placed to support the Omnidots solution, given the company’s dedicated monitoring team, geographic reach and core customer base across the geospatial, construction and mining markets,” Omnidots chief executive officer Marko Bolt said.

The vibration monitoring solution uses Swarm vibration sensors that can be installed on almost any surface.

The SWARM sensors are designed to be durable and feature wireless and self-levelling technology.

Vibration data is transferred to Omnidots’ Honeycomb web software platform via the internet.

The Honeycomb web platform can provide analysis and reports on vibration data, and can process measurement data into reports.