Position Partners aids in innovative education

Position Partners will help to administer a world-first education program which provides students with knowledge and skills in construction, engineering, surveying, architecture and design.

As a provider of geospatial, construction and mining solutions, Position Partners will support teachers at Cecil Andrews College in Western Australia, to implement the Design Engineer Construct! (DEC) learning program.

DEC has been developed by UK-based careers counselling organisation Class of Your Own (COYO) and founder Alison Watson said the program would inspire young people to enter careers they had never considered before.

“Standard high school curriculums do not include learning opportunities about modern, digital construction and infrastructure,” Watson said.

“Class of Your Own was established to give young people meaningful insights into what a future in the built environment might look like, to light a spark about the wonderful career prospects that could open up to them in this industry.”

Position Partners representatives will aid teachers at four to five workshops throughout the year, providing practical advice on data capture and digital modelling technology.

Position Partners geospatial business manager Garry MacPhail said his company was well positioned to support the program.

“The Position Partners team includes a diverse range of skill sets and professions, from engineers, surveyors and trade qualified employees,” he said.

“Our industry knowledge combined with the wide array of solutions we offer make us well suited to support the DEC program and we are honoured to come on board as the first adopter in Australia.”

Cecil Andrews principal Stella Jinman said the college was excited to provide a home to an innovative new curriculum.

“Cecil Andrews has a strong STEM program that has always valued the input and support from industry to help our students prepare for the world of work and provide insights into potential career opportunities,” Jinman said.

“We are delighted to offer this new program to our students with the help of Position Partners and the COYO team.”