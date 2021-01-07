Port Hedland kickstarts LNG transition for iron ore exports

The Port of Port Hedland in Western Australia has docked its first LNG-fuelled vessel to commence a focus on lower emissions in the maritime industry.

Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) announced the arrival of the HL Green bulk carrier, which received a special greeting, including a plaque highlighting its maiden voyage, upon its arrival at Port Hedland on Wednesday January 6.

PPA stated that the move away from heavy fuel oil to LNG would decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

The switch to LNG vessels used to export bulk iron in the Pilbara would reduce sulphur and particulate matter by 95 per cent and nitrogen emissions by 85 per cent.

The 180,000-tonne HL Green bulk carrier is expected to make an estimated 10 round trips between Australia and Korea per year.

It features two 1600 cubic metre LNG fuel tanks at its stern and was built in Korea in December.

PPA chief executive officer Roger Johnston said the maiden voyage of HL Green supported its transition to LNG fuel.

“Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) was pleased to welcome HL Green and her crew to the Port of Port Hedland, as another milestone in our support of the transfer to LNG fuel as a way of reducing shipping emissions,” he said.

The port of Port Hedland recorded a monthly throughput of 41.9 million tonnes in November, with 41.7 million tonnes being iron ore exports.