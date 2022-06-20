Police probe into Roy Hill assault

Roy Hill, one of the country’s biggest resource-based operations, has confirmed that it has received a report of an alleged assault involving two contractors at its site in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The reporting individual was provided immediate support by the contracting company and Roy Hill, and the incident referred to the police.

A statement from the company said the alleged perpetrator has been removed from site and is assisting police with the investigation.

“Protecting our people’s physical and psychological safety is Roy Hill’s utmost priority,” the statement said.

“Over the last 18 months, we have implemented measures to strengthen safety on site, including an increased security presence with officers available to accompany people around site should they request.

“We have also taken steps to ensure all people feel comfortable using our facilities, for example by opening a female-only gym.

“We work hard to provide a respectful and inclusive workplace where every person feels safe and where they are encouraged and supported to speak up.”